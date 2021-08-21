WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Westport residents are leaving the beach in advance of Hurricane Henri, which is expected to cause severe flooding in the area.

Some people were moving their trailers off lots by the beach, and officials said they expect East Beach Road to be flooded out. The Department of Conservation and Recreation closed all beaches Saturday afternoon and will keep them closed through Sunday, and regular beachgoers stayed away.

“There’s nobody left, pretty much everybody’s heeding the warning and getting home,” said beachgoer Don James.

