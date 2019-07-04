People lining up for Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular featuring Queen Latifah

BOSTON (WHDH) - People began lining up during the early morning hours to get the best spots on the Esplanade ahead of this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular featuring Queen Latifah.

Fourth of July revelers will begin dashing across the lawn to their prized spots beginning at 9 a.m.

RELATED: Authorities step up security ahead of Fourth of July extravaganza on the Esplanade

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra will once again be led by conductor Keith Lockhart, who says it’s been a dream come true to work with Latifah.

“We had an opportunity to work with her at the Pops in Symphony Hall in 2017 and we’ve literally been begging her to come to join us ever since,” Lockhart said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Latifah said, “It’s almost time to celebrate the 4th of July! Join me in Boston for a great night.”

It’s almost time to celebrate the 4th of July! Join me in #Boston for a great night of performances with @thebostonpops! #BostonJuly4 pic.twitter.com/LMgtSv53wr — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) July 2, 2019

Arlo Guthrie will also be on hand to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

Lynn native and “America’s Got Talent” contestant, 16-year-old Amanda Mena, is also slated to perform.

“It’s been massive, massive support from everyone in Boston and I feel really happy that I’m going to be performing with the Boston Pops,” Mena said.

Gorman, who is a student at Harvard, will recite her poem, “The Believer’s Hymn of the Republic.”

The show will also include a flyover by two F-15 fighter jets and a United States Navy band.

RELATED: Fourth of July revelers urged to prepare for sweltering heat in Boston

A 20-minute fireworks display will bring the evening to an end.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)