ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - People are looking for the best ways to beat the heat as high temperatures and humidity stick around in Massachusetts.

A heat advisory went into effect Monday for all of the Bay State, excluding Cape Cod and the Islands, and is slated to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Places like Magoo’s Ice Cream in Rockland are seeing a boost in business with people looking to cool off with a tasty treat.

“It’s kind of fun when it’s hot because we can get ice cream,” 9-year-old Molly Maruca said.

The added business is a welcome sign for Magoo’s Ice Cream owner Linda McGough as she recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

“When it’s hot it gets really busy. We have usually lines down to the end there,” she said. “We’re ready to go. We have the lines moving pretty quick so come on down.”

Parents also brought their children to the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool, which reopened last week.

“We are so thankful for the Frog Pond,” one parent said. “We love to swim here. Its nice and cool, the kids love it.”

The National Weather Service urges that people drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun amid the heat advisory.

