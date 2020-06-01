People nationwide make 3-pointers in support of local basketball coach battling cancer

(WHDH)– People across the country are sending encouragement to a beloved high school basketball coach with a swish.

Trevor Gagnier is playing man-to-man against his toughest opponent yet– an aggressive brain tumor.

One of his best friends, Rick Taylor, said when the community heard the devastating news last week, they wanted to find a way to support him during his battle.

“A couple of us came up with the idea of Make a Trey for Trev as a way to provide some lighthearted inspiration,” he said. “Right now we could all use a little inspiration.”

Friends, family and celebrities turned out to show their support and show off their three-pointers in honor of the former point guard.

“Thought it would be a fun thing to do and it’s got a lot of legs and we happen to know a few people that could kind of add some gas to the fire,” Taylor said.

Even former Celtics star Brian Scalabrine accepted the challenge.

“Right now you’re in the fight of your life, you gotta keep that Mamba mentality going forward,” Scalabrine said.

His friend said Gagnier and his family appreciate all the baskets that have been made for him.

He underwent surgery Monday to remove as much of the tumor as possible.

