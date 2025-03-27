TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Taunton lined the streets to pay their respects after the remains of a Korean War veteran were returned home after over 60 years.

The body of Private First-Class Joseph Travers was recently identified through chest and dental X-rays.

Travers enlisted in the Army in 1951.

His battalion was overrun in Korea and ended up as a prisoner of war camp.

“To have someone come home, especially after 60-plus years, it’s a feeling of relief that maybe one day we won’t have to have a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” said one person in attendance.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday.

