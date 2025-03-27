TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Taunton lined the streets to pay their respects after the remains of a Korean War veteran were returned home after over 60 years.

The body of Private First-Class Joseph Travers was recently identified through chest and dental X-rays.

Travers enlisted in the Army in 1951.

His battalion was overrun in Korea and ended up as a prisoner of war camp.

“To have someone come home, especially after 60-plus years, it’s a feeling of relief that maybe one day we won’t have to have a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” said one person in attendance.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox