FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Boat owners drove the distance to Cape Cod to check the ropes and batten down the hatches as they braced for Tropical Storm Elsa’s whipping winds and torrential downpours.

Wind gusts could top 60 mph on the Cape and the Islands, bringing with it the risk of scattered power outages, isolated tornadoes, and tree damage.

Hy-line cruises canceled all ferries to and from the Islands in anticipation of the storm.

“We’ve had a couple cancellations just at the marina, but the seasonal folks are just gonna sit tight and ride this one out,” said Marco Farina, of the Falmouth Harbormaster’s Office.

One boater took precautions against the storm.

“We’re tying it down with double lines and that’s good enough to stop anything it can stop,” he said. “Other than that, we’re at the mercy of the weather.”

Eversource has set up a staging area at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis in preparation of potential power outages.

Eversource and National Grid plan to have hundreds of crews patrolling the state.

“It is all hands on deck,” Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle said. “We have secured an additional 200 contractor crews to Massachusetts to be able to respond.”

