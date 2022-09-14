BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Boston are signing the queen’s condolence book on its final day at the Old North Church as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II now lies in Westminster Hall following a solemn procession from Buckingham Palace.

The British Consulate-General in Boston said people have been lining up to sign the condolence book since doors opened on Monday. People have signed the book, which is placed beside pictures of the queen, have written their names, quick messages or detailed passages explaining how much she meant to them. Some people who signed the book on its final day said it feels more significant now that the queen’s coffin traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall earlier today.

The Old North Church is free for visitors today, but the condolence book is set to be moved at 4 p.m. and there is a chance it might run out of pages as people have been lining up to sign the book since early this morning.

The Queen visited Boston to celebrate America’s bicentennial in 1976 and made a stop at the church with Prince Philip during her visit. The seat that the queen sat in is roped off, labeled and has a photo of her on top. The church said that in the weeks to come, they intend on having a service to celebrate the queen’s life.

