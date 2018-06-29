People steal from unconscious punch victim lying in street

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man was lying unconscious in the street after being punched when other people came by and stole from him.

Surveillance video aired provided by NYPD shows the victim being approached by two men in a Bronx intersection on June 18.

One of the men hit him, knocking him down.

After the two men left, several others started going through the victim’s pockets, stealing his phone and other items.

Police say the man who threw the punch then returned and took pictures of the motionless victim.

The punching victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a fractured skull.

WANTED: Two Hispanic males for punching a 37-year-old man, knocking him unconscious at the intersection of Aqueduct Ave/Buchanan Pl #Bronx and then taking photos of him. Other ppl approached the man and took his cellphone and wallet out of his pocket. Help ID them #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/gJEk2vCwiM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 28, 2018

