SAINT-SULPICE, Quebec (WHDH) — An impromptu hockey game broke out on a highway in Canada as drivers waited for a massive pile-up to clear.

More than 50 cars collided into each other on Autoroute 40, which was covered with snow and ice.

People waiting for the highway to reopen grabbed their sticks out of their cars and began passing a puck back and forth.

According to CBC News, no one was seriously injured in the pileup.

