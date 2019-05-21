BOSTON (WHDH) - People in Boston and across the country angered by new laws in a number of states which ban nearly all abortions plan to march in protest Tuesday.

More than 50 organizations in almost all 50 states are holding “Stop the Bans” protests on the same day a federal judge, who struck down Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban last year, is set to hear arguments about a new law that would ban abortions even sooner.

“I made the choice to carry my baby to term and I gave birth to a stillborn baby at 27 weeks, but that’s not a decision that everybody can make,” said Niccole Noblitt, who protests the proposed bill. “I just firmly believe that a woman should be given a choice to make a decision of whatever she chooses.”

Supporters of the abortion bills, including Vice President Michael Pence, say they’re fighting Roe vs. Wade.

“My hope is that someday we will see the sanctity of life restored to the center of American law,” he said.

President Donald Trump tweeted over the weekend that he opposed abortion with the exceptions of rape, incest and protecting the life of a woman.

“I feel strongly about it and all of that is working its way through court,” he exclaimed.

Governors in Kentucky , Mississippi , Ohio and Georgia have recently approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen in the sixth week of pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant.

Alabama’s governor signed a measure making the procedure a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother’s health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.

Missouri lawmakers passed an eight-week ban Friday.

Other states, including Louisiana, are considering similarly restrictive laws.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)