People urged to work from home if possible as drifting snow covers roadways in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State residents are being urged to work from home if possible as a major snowstorm batters Massachusetts.

Drifting snow is making it hard for crews to keep the roadways clear in Boston.

Not too many cars were on the city streets Thursday morning, but the ones that were out were moving slowly.

The last time Boston got 10 inches of snow or more was in March 2019.

The city is expected to get around a foot by the time the storm clears out in the evening.

