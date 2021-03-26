PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Town of Plymouth is planning on cracking down on people who aren’t wearing masks.

Starting this weekend, COVID-19 ambassadors will be downtown and near the waterfront handing out masks and engaging in conversations about why people have to wear them.

Those who refuse to wear a mask face a $50 fine.

The ambassadors will also be flagging businesses which are overcrowded and not following health guidelines.

