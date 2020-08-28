People with medical exemptions from wearing a mask will soon have to wear a face shield in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline is looking to shield the spread of COVID-19 by requiring anyone with a medical exemption from wearing a mask to wear a plastic face shield instead.

The new policy is set to go into effect on Sept. 10.

“The face covering is very difficult for people with medical conditions, so requiring a face shield would be easier,” Brookline Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett said.

Some Brookline residents and business owners have raised concerns about people making up medical exemptions in order to avoid wearing a mask.

“The fear is out there that a lot of people are just skating around the law and not trying to wear anything, so this is a measure to prevent that,” Jett continued.

Health officials are stressing the importance of wearing some type of face covering or mask when in public at all times.

“Having something here is very, very important and studies have shown if you’re wearing some type of face covering, it does protest the individual as well as stop the spread to somebody else,” Jett said.

The Brookline community benefited from the early implementation of mask policies in March and hope that this new rule will keep case numbers low as college students return to the city.

“Brookline is doing well because we did implement mandatory face coverings early in the pandemic,” Jett added. “Our numbers have been almost two to three times lower than surrounding communities.

There will be a $50 fine for people who do not wear a mask or face shield; however, Brookline officials believe people will follow the new mandate and do not expect to issue any fines.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)