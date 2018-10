CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - People in Chelsea were without power this morning after a utility pole fell right next to a home on Beacon Place.

It appears the pole splintered right near its base, then fell, nearly hitting a home.

Officials say power crews are on scene for repairs.

Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area until the pole is replaced.

