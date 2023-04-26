MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several students and staff members were taken to the hospital after a student sprayed pepper spray in a lobby at Stacy Middle School in Milford Wednesday, school and police officials said.

Schools Superintendent Kevin McIntyre shared a statement around 3:45 p.m., explaining the school was evacuated as a precaution.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Wednesday afternoon, showing emergency responders parked in front of the school.

In a separate statement, Milford police said hazmat responders were on scene around 3 p.m. as officials worked to dismiss students.

McIntyre said officials did not initially know what the substance was.

In total, officials said at least nine people were taken to a hospital, while between 30 and 40 others had to be checked out in a nearby triage area set up after this incident.

All afternoon activities at Stacy Middle School were canceled.

Officials said the incident happened around 2 p.m.

No one was sprayed directly in the face. But officials said the incident still posed a hazard.

“It’s respiratory illness, excessive salivation — it’s the watery eyes, the disorientation, the fear factor,” said Milford Deputy Police Chief Robert Tusino. “They don’t know what it is, we don’t know what it is.”

“Certainly, the threat level drops a lot when the qualified technicians from hazmat come in and they were able to tell us its mace,” Tusino continued. “But up until then, we don’t know what it is.”

Officials said students were not allowed back into their school Wednesday and will have to wait until Thursday to get belongings left inside.

In the meantime, officials have urged anyone with a child showing symptoms possibly linked to this incident to get their child seen by a medical professional.

