Pepperell man accused of traveling to NH to meet juvenile for sex

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Pepperell man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he drove to Nashua, New Hampshire on Monday to meet a person he believed to be a juvenile for sex, according to police.

Joshua Carrasquillo, 37, will be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on charges of certain uses of computer services prohibited, attempted felonious sexual assault, and falsifying physical evidence, according to Nashua police.

His arrest was the result of Operation Cyber Guardian, a joint effort involving the Nashua Police Department and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

