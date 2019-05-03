PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pepperell man faces serious injuries after getting pinned between the body of a dump truck and the frame of the truck on Thursday.

Officers responding to a farm on Oak Hill Road found the 24-year-old man had been working on a lift that holds up the body of the dump truck when it fell on him, a police spokesperson said.

Fire crews arrived to bring up the body of the truck, setting the pinned man free.

He was taken to Lahey Clinic for treatment.

