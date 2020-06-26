Pepperell man wounded in officer-involved shooting to be arraigned from hospital bed

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 30-year-old man who was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting in Pepperell on Thursday.

Christopher Shuttle, of Pepperell, is slated to be arraigned telephonically Friday from his Brigham and Women’s Hospital bed on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers serving a warrant of apprehension for civil commitment at a home on Tarbell Street around 11:30 a.m. encountered Shuttle, who was wielding a “large kitchen knife,” the district attorney’s office said.

Shuttle allegedly assaulted one officer with the knife, prompting a second officer to open fire on him.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to Lowell General Hospital before being blown to Boston for further treatment.

Both officers involved in the altercation were taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center for evaluation.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

