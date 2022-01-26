PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pepperell Police Department is welcoming its newest officer and now they’re looking for the public’s help in naming him.

The 2-year-old German Shepard is due to arrive next week and will spend his first few months getting acquainted with his new surroundings, according to a release issued by the department.

In March, he and his handler, officer Dan Adams, will attend a 14-week training program at the Boston Police Academy.

“We are excited to welcome our newest officer, and hope that our community will help us choose a name that best fits him,” Chief Scott said.

To submit a name suggestion, visit ppdnews.org/k9.

