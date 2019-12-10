Pepperell police identify man posing as EMT, say there is no threat to public

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Peperell police issued a warning Monday after a man claiming to be an EMT attempted to conduct a well-being check at a house over the weekend. Now, officials say they know who that man is and that there is no threat to the public.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity about 10:45 p.m. Saturday spoke with a homeowner who said a man wearing emergency medical apparel and claiming to be an EMT from Ayer-Shirley had just walked into the house and said he was there to conduct a well-being check on a resident, according to Pepperell police.

When the residents questioned him, they say the man became increasingly nervous and eventually left.

Investigators said he is aquainted with a resident of the home.

Ayer-Shirley officials have confirmed that they did not dispatch an EMT to Pepperell.

His name is not being released at this time.

