Pepperell police identify suspect, recover stolen PTO funds

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Pepperell police officers investigating money stolen from an elementary school parent-teacher organization have recovered the funds and identified a suspect, officials said.

In exchange for the safe and complete return of the funds, which are meant for programs and services for Pepperell school children, the PTO has decided not to press charges or testify in court, Police Chief David Scott said in a statement Thursday.

“The facts and circumstances of every case are different. As much as possible we consider the totality of all factors involved in every case when making decisions to prosecute,” Scott said. “In this case, as in others, we considered the ability to prosecute the case with the evidence gathered, the willingness of the suspect to provide full restitution and the victim’s wishes regarding prosecution.”

The name of the suspect has not been released and the case is being considered closed.

