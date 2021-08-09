PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Pepperell police are mourning the loss of a fellow officer who passed away unexpectedly over the weekend, officials announced Monday.

Lt. Alan Lessieur, 60, was pronounced dead after he suffered a medical emergency at the police station on Sunday, Pepperell Police Chief David Scott said.

Lessieur joined the Pepperell Police Department in 1989 and was named “Officer of the Year” in 2018. He was due to retire from the force later this year.

“We are all deeply saddened by Alan’s passing. He possessed a unique combination of dedication, leadership and compassion, and had a unique way of connecting with co-workers and strangers alike,” Scott said. “We will miss his bellowing laughter during morning roll call, his endless supply of movie quotes, and his commitment and dedication to the community.”

Lessieur also served as a member of the United States Air Force and spent time working as an officer in Milford, New Hampshire.

Details about a memorial service will be announced when they become available.

