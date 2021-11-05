PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Pepperell police officers and a regional dispatcher were recognized for their life-saving efforts after they recently teamed up to help a man who was suffering an apparent heart attack.

Dispatcher Angela Garhart, of the Patriot Regional Communications Center, received a 911 call regarding a man in his 50s who had passed out and then regained consciousness on Oct. 29, according to the Pepperell Police Chief David Scott.

As officers Justin Zink and Michael Kenney responded to the scene, the man lost consciousness again, Scott said. Garhart then used her emergency dispatch training and guided a family member through performing CPR before the officers arrived.

Upon arrival, Zink took over CPR while Kenney prepared an automated external defibrillator, attached it to the man, and administered a shock. The patient is said to have became conscious, alert, and oriented after a second shock.

The man was treated at Lowell General Hospital and later released.

“Dispatcher Garhart used her training to begin a process that led to Officers Kenney and Zink saving someone’s life,” Scott said. “This was a great example of teamwork among our officers and I’m proud of their efforts. This recognition is well-deserved.”

Zink and Kenney received a letter of recognition for their efforts in a small ceremony on Friday at the Pepperell Police Station.

