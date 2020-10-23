Pepperell police to forego November beards to support officer’s baby who was born with rare genetic mutation

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Pepperell Police Department will remain clean-shaven and forego their traditional November beards this year in an effort to raise money for an officer’s daughter who was born with a rare genetic mutation, officials announced Friday.

Officers in the town are normally given an exemption from the department’s grooming policy and grow beards each November, but they will stay baby-faced in 2020 to raise awareness for officer Justin Zink’s baby girl, Reece, according to police.

Reece suffers from the genetic mutation STXBP1 Encephalopathy, which is said to often cause seizures, developmental delays, ataxia, limited speech, difficulty walking, and difficulty eating, among other complications.

Reece’s treatment is costly because only about 200 cases have been identified.

“We’re all honored to do what we can to support officer Zink and his family however we can,” Pepperell Police Chief David Scott said, “Our entire department decided that the biggest impact they could make this November was to focus their traditional fundraising on Reece and his family.”

Officers plan to make donations to a GoFundMe that has been established to benefit the Zink family and Reece’s care. The department hopes to raise about $60,000 to reach a goal that has been set at $100,000.

Zink was promoted to officer in 2018 after several years of working as a dispatcher, firefighter and emergency medical technician in the town.

On Sept. 11, two days after Reece’s birth, Zink was named the department’s “Officer of the Year” for work that included authoring grants for traffic safety and equipment to help officers stay safe from COVID-19, according to Scott.

“Officer Zink has made tremendous contributions to our community and our department,” Scott added. “I know that he and his family are tremendously appreciative of the amazing outpouring of love and support from the Pepperell community.”

A number of town employees have donated their off days to Zink so he can spend more time with his family, while businesses such as Pepperell C&S Pizza have donated a portion of their sales to support Reece.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Zink family can do so by clicking here.

