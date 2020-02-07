Pepperell resident facing charges after fentanyl, crack, LSD found in trailer

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pepperell resident is facing a raft of drug charges after police say they found a wide variety of drugs in his trailer Wednesday morning.

Officers executing a search warrant on a trailer on Maple Street found 20 grams of fentanyl, more than 5 grams of crack cocaine, more than 54 grams of marijuana, Xanax pills, and a small amount of LSD, according to Pepperell Police Chief David Scott.

Although no one was home at the time of the search, one of the residents is expected to face charges including of trafficking in more than 10 grams of a Class A substance, possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Class C substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, and possession of Class E substance with intent to distribute.

In a statement, Scott said, “I want to commend Detective John Coburn and all of the other law enforcement personnel involved in this investigation and execution of the search warrant. Drug dealers have no place in Pepperell and the teamwork between our officers and the multiple other agencies involved helped to remove a significant amount of dangerous drugs from our town.”

