Pepperidge Farm announces recall of goldfish cracker flavors

(WHDH) — Pepperidge Farm has announced a recall of some of its most popular goldfish cracker snacks.

In total, four flavors have been recalled following salmonella concerns with one of the ingredients used in their seasonings.

Pepperidge Farm says no illnesses have been reported and the voluntary recall is out of “an abundance of caution.”

The four flavors include:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Pepperidge Farm says the snacks were distributed throughout the United States. No other crackers are being recalled.

