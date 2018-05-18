Pepsi truck gets stuck on beach in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS.(WHDH) - A Pepsi truck got stuck in the sand on a beach outside the Beauport Hotel in Gloucester Friday morning.

Police confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to the beach to investigate.

Twitter user Ciaran Hynes shared a photo of the bizarre sight.

@7News check this out. Pepsi truly in the splash zone!! pic.twitter.com/ARvOo5tldy — Ciaran Hynes (@CiaranHynesCV) May 18, 2018

It’s not clear how the truck ended up on the beach.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)