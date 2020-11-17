Pepsi’s new limited cola tastes like apple pie. Here’s how you can win a bottle

(WHDH) — Pepsi on Tuesday announced a new limited edition cola that tastes like apple pie but there is only one way to get your hands on a bottle.

The seasonal flavor will not be made available in stores but those who struggle mightily in the kitchen could be rewarded with a two-liter bottle of the sweet drink.

In a tweet, Pepsi announced that it will be giving away 1,500 bottles to people who share a photo of their baking failures with #PepsiApplePieChallenge.

“With hints of warm cinnamon, buttery crust, and fresh apple, it’s the best pie you’ll never have to bake,” Pepsi wrote.

Photos can be submitted through Dec. 7.

