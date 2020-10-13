Per agreement, Columbia Gas under new ownership in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Columbia Gas is under new ownership in Massachusetts.

A major settlement related to the 2018 Merrimack Valley Gas disaster required the gas company to leave the state and transfer its assets to Eversource Energy.

Eversource officials said they are focused on serving their new customers.

“As the largest energy company in Massachusetts, with substantial resources and facilities located in close proximity to Columbia Gas customers, we have a strong track record and commitment to safety, customer service and upgrading infrastructure,” William Akley, President of Gas Operations at Eversource said.

The explosions left one person dead and damaged more than a hundred buildings.

Investigators blamed overpressurized gas lines for the disaster.

Columbia Gas has agreed to pay more than $250 million in settlements and fines.

