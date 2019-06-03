(WHDH) — Perdue Foods is recalling more than 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of bone material.

The fully-cooked poultry produced on March 21 that is impacted by the recall includes:

11.2-ounce plastic trays containing Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders — Gluten Free

12-ounce plastic trays containing Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets — Whole Grain

12-ounce plastic trays containing Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Strips — Whole Grain

10-pound bulk boxes of Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders — Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat

10-pound bulk boxes of Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips — Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat

The recalled products, which bears the establishment number of EST. P-369 inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service says they received consumer complaints.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone with the recalled chicken is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)