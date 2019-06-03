Peregrine falcon chicks born under Newburyport bridge banded by wildlife officials

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Four peregrine falcon chicks that hatched last month under a bridge in Newburyport have been given metal identification bands to help track their movements.

A large crowd gathered Monday morning to watch as Massachusetts Wildlife officials removed the chicks from their nests and equipped them the bands, according to MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin.

Banding helps officials monitor the peregrine population.

One 24-day-old baby was named Patrice Birdgeron in honor of the Boston Bruins star forward Patrice Bergeron.

Marvin says MassDOT has 10 peregrine falcon boxes set up on bridges across the Commonwealth. They serve as nests.

The beautiful birds were a big hit with many children who were on hand to take in the process.

World, meet Patrice Birdgeron, a 24 day old baby peregrine falcon! @MassDOT is pleased to support wildlife efforts across the state (and the @NHLBruins) pic.twitter.com/B9zg7Xb4Bw — Patrick Marvin (@pmarvin123) June 3, 2019

Mom is patiently waiting nearby pic.twitter.com/88trojC6Xm — Patrick Marvin (@pmarvin123) June 3, 2019

This young falcon is just 24 days old! pic.twitter.com/sJBsu1OyT0 — Patrick Marvin (@pmarvin123) June 3, 2019

A boy! This one is a big hit with the audience! pic.twitter.com/QPkfiaxmRb — Patrick Marvin (@pmarvin123) June 3, 2019

