BOSTON (WHDH) - The Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at Custom House is welcoming some new guests to the top of the building’s 100-year-old clock tower this spring.

The hotel announced Tuesday that a family of Peregrine Falcons has returned to the tower this spring, nesting 30 floors above the busy streets of Boston.

Peregrine Falcons, which were once on the brink of extinction, have been nesting on top of the Custom House since 1987, the hotel said.

Known as the fastest birds on the planet, these birds have been documented at speeds of up to 242 miles per hour. At Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, the falcons often swoop around the 26th floor observation deck.

Over the years, more than 100 Peregrine Falcon chicks have fledged from the Custom House nest, which is cared for by professionals from Mass Audubon and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, the hotel said.

To follow the falcons through a live feed, click here.

