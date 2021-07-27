BOSTON (WHDH) - The CDC is recommending all students and staff where masks when school resumes in the fall, and while Gov. Charlie Baker has not mandated masks in Massachusetts classrooms parents said they would support the measure instead of remote learning.

Boston Public Schools has already mandated masks for students, teachers and visitors, and the CDC is recommending masks for schools across the country. BPS parent Sarah Warton said masks would not be a big deal for her kids.

“No one loves it — none of us loved it when we needed to — and the kids would rather not, but they’re perfectly fine with it,” Warton said. “The kids would definitely rather be at school and be wearing a mask.”

