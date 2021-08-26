PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders looking for a little culture in their lives now need to prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to enjoy an indoor performance, a coalition of nine of the state’s most prominent live performance venues announced Wednesday.

The organizations came to the decision “to provide for the safety of their audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers, based on current scientific evidence and best practices around the country,” they said in a statement.

“While great strides have been made in vaccination rates, the recent rise in cases caused by the delta variant inspired arts, cultural, and entertainment leaders to take these steps,” the venues said.

In lieu of proof of vaccination, patrons can also a provide proof of a negative coronavirus test within the previous 72 hours in the case of a PCR test, or the previous six hours in the case of an antigen test.

All patrons regardless of vaccination status will also be required to wear masks at all times while inside a venue, unless eating or drinking.

The organizations are the Festival Ballet Providence, Gamm Theatre, Island Moving Company, Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, Trinity Repertory Company, United Theatre, Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium, and Wilbury Theatre Group.

The rules are subject to change based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, they said.

