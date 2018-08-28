Perplexed dog on Nantucket meets lobsters for the first time

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Miss Moo, a bull terrier from Nantucket, recently came face-to-face with a group of lobsters for the first time.

Video shared on Facebook by Gabrielle Gould shows Miss Moo carefully investigating the crustaceans.

A voice can be heard off camera saying, “Let’s take the rubbers bands off and see what happens.”

Gould, the Miss Moo’s owner, did not let her pet’s suspicions get in the way of a tasty meal, a followup post to Facebook showed.

