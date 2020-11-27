Person accused of robbing legally blind man to appear in Boston court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing several charges after police say he robbed a legally blind man in the city on Wednesday.

Officers responding to an armed robbery in progress by 760 Boylston St. just before 12:30 p.m. were met by an adult man and witnesses who described the suspect in the robbery, Boston police said.

The victim told police that the man approached him, grabbed his guide cane and said he was in possession of a firearm, according to police.

The man then demanded the victim hand over his property.

The victim broke away and called 911 with the assistance of witnesses at the scene, police said.

A man matching the description, identified as Brian Buhamiizo, 38, was arrested around 699 Boylston Street, according to police. He was not in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Buhamiizo is expected to appear in Boston Municipal court for intent to rob while armed, threats to commit a crime and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 or disabled, according to police.

