(WHDH) — United States Customs and Border Protection seized and destroyed nearly 200 pounds of Mexican bologna that a person allegedly tried to smuggle into the U.S. last Sunday.

A search of a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by a 49-year-old legal permanent resident from Albuquerque at the Columbus port of entry around 8 a.m. led to the discovery of 22 rolls of bologna, CBP said.

Bologna is a prohibited product because CBP says it is made from pork and has the potential for introducing foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry.

The driver was assessed a $500 civil penalty and the 194 pounds of bologna was destroyed.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)