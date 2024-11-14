FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was hospitalized after being hit by a bus when it crashed into a building in Fitchburg Thursday, police said.

At around 7:48 a.m., officers responded to 100 Main Street for a report of a pedestrian crash, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

When first responders arrived, the pedestrian was extricated from under the bus, treated on scene, and then flown to a trauma hospital by LifeFlight, police said.

“The crews performed quickly, using the airbags, electronic jaws, cribbing, and we were able to free the victim pretty quickly,” said Fitchburg Fire Deputy Chief Patrick Roy.

The bus was operated by the Montachusett Regional Transit Authority.

Investigators were on scene Thursday afternoon, inspecting the vehicle’s brakes and speaking with the driver.

Individuals who may have witnessed the accident or have information are asked to contact Fitchburg police at 978-345-9650.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

