Person airlifted to hospital after falling from ski lift at Blue Hills Reservation in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was injured after falling from a ski lift in Canton Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Blue Hills Reservation and airlifted the victim to a hospital, according to fire officials.

There has been no word on that person’s condition or what caused them to fall from the lift.

Crews are still on scene.

