A person was rushed to the hospital by helicopter Tuesday afternoon following a third serious crash in West Newbury.
Sources tell 7NEWS that, for reasons still unknown, some people got out of their car to check on someone in a second car when that second car suddenly lurched forward pinning a man between the two vehicles.
First responders got on scene shortly before 4 p.m. and were able to stabilize that man before transporting him to a ballpark where he was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
A section of Bridge and Ferry streets has been temporarily shut down.
The state police crash reconstruction team is enroute from a another crash that occurred on Interstate 95 in Newbury shortly before. Then some crews were dispatched to the intersection of Bridge and Main streets for a second crash that occurred about 20 mins later.
The crash remains under investigation.
