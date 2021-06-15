A person was rushed to the hospital by helicopter Tuesday afternoon following a third serious crash in West Newbury.

Sources tell 7NEWS that, for reasons still unknown, some people got out of their car to check on someone in a second car when that second car suddenly lurched forward pinning a man between the two vehicles.

First responders got on scene shortly before 4 p.m. and were able to stabilize that man before transporting him to a ballpark where he was airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

A section of Bridge and Ferry streets has been temporarily shut down.

The state police crash reconstruction team is enroute from a another crash that occurred on Interstate 95 in Newbury shortly before. Then some crews were dispatched to the intersection of Bridge and Main streets for a second crash that occurred about 20 mins later.

4 accidents in a matter of minutes here in West Newbury pushing emergency responders to the limits this afternoon…late details coming up on 7news at 6 #7news pic.twitter.com/RLE5LDYmq0 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 15, 2021

The crash remains under investigation.

