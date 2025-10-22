BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been arrested after a crash and police chase in Boston Tuesday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Just after 8 p.m., police said a trooper, who was responding to a call for a driver weaving through traffic on Route 93 southbound near Massachusetts Avenue, observed a car that matched the description of a recently reported stolen vehicle.

The trooper said the vehicle eventually got off the highway at Exit 15. The vehicle then reportedly hit at least one other car that was stopped at the light at Surface and Massachusetts Ave.

Two people then exited the reportedly stolen vehicle and took off from the scene on foot.

Boston Police arrived on scene shortly after. State Police Airwing and MSP K-9 Unit also responded.

One person was then arrested on Albany Street. Police have not said if that person was one of the two inside the vehicle.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

