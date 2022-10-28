BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after Boston Police said she allegedly caused a scene in a Roche Brothers supermarket in Downtown Crossing.

At around 4:41 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance in the grocery store.

When they arrived, they were told that the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Syretta Copeland, 42, of Boston, was seen spraying aerosol cleaning products on other customers in the store and then trying to light the chemical on fire with a handheld lighter. Copeland was eventually placed in custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect will appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Resisting Arrest and Possession of an Incendiary Device.

