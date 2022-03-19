WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was arrested after a stabbing left a man serious injured in Worcester on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a possible stabbing in progress at the WRTA Bus Hub on Foster Street around 9:20 p.m. found evidence that someone had been stabbed and could hear a physical altercation taking place in the roadway, according to Worcester police.

They located a man near Grafton and Franklin streets who had suffered from serious stab wounds, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Officers found another man, identified as D’Angelo Aponte, 21, of Worcester, at the bus hub, police said.

An investigation revealed that Aponte was the aggressor during the altercation, police added.

He was placed under arrest on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — knife.

Aponte is slated to be arraigned at a later date.

