MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been arrested following a shooting in Malden on Thursday morning.

The shooting on Florence Street around 7:20 a.m. left one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Malden police.

They have been transported to an area hospital, where their current condition has not been released.

A suspect, who was known to the victim, has been arrested, police said.

Their name has not been disclosed.

A firearm was reportedly recovered.

No additional information was immediately released.

This marks the third shooting in the city over the past three days.

