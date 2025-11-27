DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - One person has been taken into custody in connection with an armed robbery that was caught on camera at a pizza shop in Dover, New Hampshire Wednesday night, according to Dover police.

Police said Brice R. Charest, 36, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested Thursday morning at his home.

At approximately 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, Papa Jay’s Pizzeria on Broadway said a masked person entered the restaurant and put a gun to an employee’s head while demanding money. The robber also demanded employees hand over their phones before fleeing the restaurant through a back door.

Police said the gun was not discharged and no injuries were reported.

In a statement, Papa Jay’s wrote, “One of our young employees is extremely shaken, and while several of us have what we call ‘strong skin,’ this affected every single person in that room. No one should ever have to experience something like this just for going to work. We are incredibly grateful that no one was physically injured. Our focus right now is on supporting our employees and their families as they process this trauma.”

Charest is charged with one count of Robbery. He is expected to be arraigned in Dover District Court Friday morning.

