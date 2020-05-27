WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that left one woman dead and one man injured in Worcester late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 1 Meade St. just before midnight found a 33-year-old man, who had been stabbed, rendering aid to a 27-year-old woman, who had also been stabbed, according to Worcester police.

They were both transported to a local hospital, where the female victim was pronounced dead.

The male victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

During an investigation, police say they developed probable cause to charge 29-year-old Naomi Lawrence, who lives at the address where the double stabbing took place, with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

