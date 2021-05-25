BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Monday night.

Officers responding to a call for a person shot in the area of 917 Blue Hill Ave. just after 8 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police told 7NEWS that one person has been arrested but did not release their name.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)