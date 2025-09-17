SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was arrested in Somerville accused of alarming behavior towards children in a park in that city.

Police said the individual is believed to be linked to multiple reports of sexual misconduct in the area of Marshall Street.

In those incidents, children and adults reported being approached in an inappropriate manner.

Police said they believe there is no further threat to the community.

