BOSTON (WHDH) - A person barricaded inside a home in Boston prompted a massive emergency response on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a barricaded individual in a home on Ferndale Street in the city’s Dorchester section immediately set up a perimeter and called in crisis negotiators, according to the Boston Police Department.

As of 12 p.m., the negotiators were still trying to talk the individual into a peaceful surrender.

A Boston police SWAT team was also called to the scene.

It’s not clear if the person in question is armed.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston Police SWAT team still on Ferndale Street in Dorchester with crisis negotiators trying to get a barricaded person to peacefully surrender #7News pic.twitter.com/Cjpix4hnIU — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 9, 2021

This is developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

