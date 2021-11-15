HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A person barricaded inside a home in Holbrook prompted a large emergency response on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a barricaded individual in a home on Union Street set up a perimeter and called in crisis negotiators, according to the Holbrook Police Department.

Video from SKY7 HD showed multiple SWAT vehicles, police cruisers, and a fire truck at the scene.

It’s not clear if the barricaded individual is armed.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Crisis negotiators are in Holbrook working to get a barricaded man inside 21 Union Street to surrender…Holbrook, State Police and METROLEC SWAT are all on scene..roads in the area remain closed #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 15, 2021

